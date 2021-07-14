Piedmont Columbus Regional physicians, leaders, new hires will be required to get COVID vaccine

Piedmont is not only working with officials at the local level to ensure the process runs smoothly, but also at the regional level.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Piedmont Columbus Regional will soon require doctors, hospitals leaders and new employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

It is part of a system-wide mandate at the Atlanta-based healthcare providers 11 hospitals throughout Georgia.

“In order to provide the safest environment for our patients and for our team, we are requiring Piedmont leaders, physicians, providers and new employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, as of Sept. 1, with a few rare exceptions,” Piedmont said in a statement released to News 3 on Wednesday.

Piedmont operates two hospitals in Columbus, the midtown campus and Northside. The non-profit company employs more than 3,000 people in the Columbus area.

A hospital spokesman will not say how many of those employees are vaccinated but did issue this statement when asked.

“We have seen a significant portion of our staff proactively pursue COVID-19 vaccines and saw even further increases in vaccination rates with a financial incentive program we offered system-wide,” the statement read. “Our commitment and drive toward staff-wide vaccination upholds our mission to make a positive difference in every life we touch by ensuring the safest environment for our staff and the patients and families we care for.”

Piedmont plans to require “the rest of our Piedmont family will be required to be fully vaccinated in the near future.”

“It’s important to consider that vaccination is a leading factor in patients and team members feeling safe within a healthcare setting, as shown by research we conducted, the statement read. “Moreover, it is in keeping with our peers from other leading health systems throughout the United States.”