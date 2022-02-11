Piedmont Columbus Regional set to open expanded Northside ER on Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Piedmont Columbus Regional is preparing to open an expanded emergency department on the north side.

WRBL News 3 got a sneak peek Friday morning.

The expansion at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Northside hospital will double the number of ER beds when it opens Monday afternoon.

In April 2018 when the Northside ER opened with 10 beds, the plan called for expansion.

A shell was left to provide the space when the time came.

Well, the time came quicker than Piedmont Columbus Regional officials thought, says Jack Rodgers, the Director of Emergency Services for Piedmont Columbus Regional

“What it does is it adds 10 additional beds, virtually doubling the size of the department,” Rodgers said. “What does that mean to somebody coming in seeking care? It means we have the potential to get somebody in very quickly to diagnose and treat any kind of illness. And hopefully get you better to point where you be discharged and home in a short time.”

When it opens Monday, it will be less than half the size of the Level II trauma center at Piedmont’s Midtown campus.

But the growth to the north has driven the need to expand an ER that was treating about 100 patients a day. The expanded space will allow Northside to treat 160 or more patients daily.

The original expectation was 50 patients a day.

“That’s why we moved into this area in 2018 and created this ED to meet that need,” Rodgers said. “We anticipated that the volume would be slow to grow. And we were flabbergasted by the way the community just latched on to this department.”

It is a welcome addition for patients – and staff

“… It does two things,” Rodgers said. “It gives us more room to take care of patients coming to be seen, but it also gives our staff some breathing room.”