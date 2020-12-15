Piedmont Columbus Regional to offer monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 at Doctors Hospital

Piedmont Columbus Regional has activated the fifth floor of Doctors Hospital for advanced out-patient treatment for those with the COVID-19 virus.

A portion of Doctors Hospital on the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus was renovated back in March to treat COVID patients if needed.

They have not had to use it — until now.

Doctors Hospital will be used for outpatient monoclonal antibody treatment.

“This is a huge win for this community and can keep people out of the hospital,” said Scott Hill, chief executive officer of Piedmont Columbus Regional

The treatment include the drug Bamlanivimab, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use. The treatment involves infusions.

Aflac Chairman Dan Amos and his wife Kathelen, made a million-dollar contribution early this year to help the hospital activate the fifth floor. It was a $2 million in which others including the Amoses contributed.

“This is what Donald Trump did,” Dan Amos said. “When he got sick his doctors put Donald Trump on this medication. And when you think of that you know and I know that the President of the United States is going to get the best possible treatment areas.”

Amos tells News 3 that this is critical to quality of care.

“So that tells me having it here in our community is going to be the best possible treatment,” Dan Amos said. “That gives me solace as we approach this year coming up.”

The ideal candidate for this treatment is someone who has been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, and is at high risk of it progressing into a severe illness.

And Doctors offers a spot away from main midtown hospital.

“You have to be careful about how you bring them into your organization,” Hill said. “You certainly don’t want to spread the disease.”

And the fact that this outpatient treatment is being offered shows how much has been learned about this virus.

“When we did this in March the prevailing treatment was hospitalization, ventilator-assisted therapy,” said Kathelen Amos, president of the Aflac Foundation “And now they have come so far and realized a lot of the ways they treated it at first we’re not the best ways.”

Piedmont Columbus Regional is in the early stages of rolling out this treatment. In fact, they are still waiting for their first patient. And they are working out the process for referrals.