Piedmont Columbus Regional treats 1,000th COVID patient with monoclonal antibodies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Monoclonal antibodies have been one of the best defenses in the fight to combat COVID-19.

Piedmont Columbus Regional has been offering the treatment for 11 months. Today, the hospital hit an important milestone. The one-thousandth patient received the treatment today at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

It’s a COVID-19 success story.

The lanyard holding Amanda Hamrick’s nametag tells a story of her last 11 months.

Just above the badge is a COVID emoji.

That’s been her world since last December – providing monoclonal antibody treatment to COVID patients in the early stages of the virus.

“I remember when we hit the 100th patient,” said Hamrick, a Piedmont Columbus Regional RN “And it was like, ‘Wow, we are helping this many people. So, a thousand was a big mark for us.”

For the record, 55-year-old Brian Holbrook of Weston, Ga. was the milestone recipient.

Unlike the nurses in the ER and the COVID wards, Hamrick is dealing with people before the virus takes a deadly grip.

“We have had people come in with barely any symptoms and we have had people come in who felt pretty bad. I see through their doctors in a day or two they feel better a lot of time within a day or two,” Hamrick said. “And it is a wonderful feeling that we have helped keep some out of an overcrowded, overtaxed Emergency Room.”

Hamrick’s work has been rewarding.

“It’s a different kind of rewarding. I work normally at the Cancer Center and I love this job,” Hamrick said. “And being able to go there and I am working with an entirely different situation. But in all cases, I am helping the high risk patients stay safe. And I love that.”

The irony in the outpatient clinic in the old Doctors Hospital is it is operating in space made possible by a $1 million gift from Aflac Chairman Dan Amos and his wife, Kathelen.

Back when the pandemic started in the spring of 2020, the gift was to create an overflow area outside of the main Midtown hospital to care for critically ill COVID patients.

“The gift was really about saving lives and helping people in a crisis,” said Aflac Chairman Dan Amos. “So, yes we are thrilled. And to know that this has worked so well is exactly what we wanted. We wanted Columbus to be protected in anything we could do in that manner is what we wanted. So, yes we are thrilled.”

Not everyone qualifies for the monoclonal antibodies. If you have tested positive for COVID, Amanda urges you to check with your doctor and see if the treatment is available for your case.