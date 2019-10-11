Piedmont Columbus Regional Unveils the renovated TSYS Radiation Oncology Center

Piedmont Columbus Regional revealed a newly renovated TSYS Radiation Oncology Center at the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

Over the last two years, project directors have hosted fundraisers with the Capital campaign raising over 15.8 million dollars to make the dream a reality.

A check of 1 million dollars was given from TSYS assisting all patients.

The building is at least a hundred thousand square feet equipped with high-end technology. Experts say the Radiation Oncology Center is a huge asset to the community.

“The John B Amos Cancer Center is a stronghold for Oncology treatment in the Columbus community because you don’t have to do to Atlanta or Birmingham to receive that top of the line treatment. You can be right here with your family, support system and know you’re getting top of the rate national great incredible health care,” said Sydney Foshee Development Officer for Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Foshee says the center will boost the city’s economy with more job opportunities in healthcare.

