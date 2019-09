The community has a tremendous chance to help improve local medical services for children.

It’s a two day event taking place at Piedmont Columbus’ Midtown Campus.

The hospital is holding its Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon, in partnership with iHeart Media today and tomorrow.

The radiothon is raising money for a NICU ambulance which cost approximately $300,000. If you’d like to make a donation, you can text PCRkids to 51555 or call 706-320-8888.

Every dollar stays local.