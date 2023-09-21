COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The month of September is National Healthy Aging Month.

According to healthyaging.net, national healthy aging month was established by the U.S. Senate in 2021. The holiday is celebrated by embracing healthy habits that could lead to a longer life as well as discovering ways to raise our standards of living.

Piedmont physician Dr. Timothy Villegas says several behaviors we’ve been told are good for us throughout our lives also encourage healthy aging. For instance, developing healthy routines includes being active, putting on sunscreen, eating a balanced diet, and visiting your doctor for a comprehensive physical every year.

“Avoiding smoke and smoking and tobacco is a big one. Limiting alcohol intake. So one alcoholic serving a day for women or two for men and exercise,” said Dr. Villegas. “So regular 30 to 60 minutes a day of moderate physical activity will help. Also having, you know, good blood pressure, having all of your screening medical screening tests done,” said Dr. Villegas.

More information and recourses on healthy aging can be found on healthyaging.net.