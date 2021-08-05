Piedmont to require COVID vaccinations for all employees by Oct. 1



COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Healthcare will become the first hospital system in Georgia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its employees. a hospital spokesperson confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Piedmont is requiring the vaccine for employees by Oct. 1. Last month, the hospital confirmed that all doctors, key leaders and new hires as of Sept. 1 would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standard and are committed to doing whatever we can to ensure a safe and quality experience for the communities we serve,” the statement read. “For this reason, and as an organization guided by science, we confidently became the first Georgia-based health system to require COVID-19 vaccinations for team members.”

This includes Piedmont Columbus Regional and its Midtown and Northside campuses.

The news comes as Georgia is experiencing a significant rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

“We have seen a significant increase in the percentage of staff who’ve received their COVID-19 vaccines as we move towards full compliance, with a very small number of exceptions on religious and medical grounds,” the Piedmont statement read.