COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The CDC reports respiratory illness is rapidly increasing across the nation, while vaccination rates for COVID-19, the flu and RSV remain low.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says 1,582 people have been hospitalized with the flu and 10 people have died from it since the fall.

Local health care workers recommend staying up to date with your doctor visits ensuring that your healthy should you contract a viral infection. While Piedmont Columbus Regional has seen an increase in patients from year to year around this time, the director of emergency services says it’s something they are prepared for.

It happens every year when the weather starts to get cold, people come inside. There’s not the distance between everybody like there is when you’re out and about. People enjoy warm weather outside. You get close to people who you don’t realize are ill and then it just spreads from that point. Respiratory viruses have been a big deal this year, but it’s not something that we haven’t been prepared for. Jack Rogers, Director of Emergency Services for Piedmont Columbus Regional

Rogers recommends anyone who has minor symptoms of the flu or other contagious viruses to visit their local clinic, physician or urgent care. For those who experience severe symptoms such as shortness of breath or chest pain are encouraged to visit the emergency room for further treatment.