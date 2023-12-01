PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) — Another local Christmas parade is being postponed as the News 3 viewing area prepares for weather aware conditions over the weekend.

The annual Pine Mountain Christmas Parade is now being held on Saturday, Dec 9 at 2 p.m. in the downtown area.

The decision comes not long after Columbus postponed its Christmas parade and Smiths Station moved its Christmas tree lighting.

The Executive Director of Pine Mountain Tourism Association, Julia Keating, says the organization is ensuring safety.

“Our traditional Christmas parade is a cherished event meant for enjoyment and creating lasting memories,” Keating shared. “While the decision to reschedule was made with consideration, our priority is to ensure it’s a fun and safe experience. We encourage everyone planning to participate to join us on Saturday, Dec. 9. Additionally, with this extra time, we hope to welcome even more attendees to the festivities.”

