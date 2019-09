FILE – In this March 31, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle walks through the dugout in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. Hurdle hopes to return for what would be his 10th season as the Pirates’ manager in 2020. He has two more years remaining on a deal that started with the 2018 season. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to a press release put out on the Pittsburgh Pirates Twitter account, the Pirates announce they have fired manager Clint Hurdle.

Pirates announce the Club and Clint Hurdle part ways.

Hurdle has been the team’s manager since 2011. During his tenure, the team made the playoffs from 2013-2015, but have not made the playoffs since then.

According to Ken Rosenthal, a writer for The Athletic, the Pirates will retain General Manager Neal Huntington.