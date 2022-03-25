COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The prosecution’s star witness spent a second day on the stand in the Branden Denson Pizza Hut murder trial.

In most cases, a star witness for the prosecution faces one, sometimes two lawyers on cross-examination.

Eric Spencer was on the hot seat for hours as four defense attorneys picked apart his testimony.

Spencer previously told the court that Jonathan Swift, Tyree Smith, and Dover Coppins were with him in the Buena Vista Road Pizza Hut parking lot when Deson was shot to death.

Spencer also testified the April 2018 meeting with Denson to steal 16 pounds of marijuana was arranged by Tommie Mullins.

All four men face murder charges.

Defense attorneys Shevon Thomas, William Kendrick, Michael Eddings and Stacey Jackson took turns pounding Spencer Friday morning. They have alleged that Spencer was the shooter and his girlfriend was involved – not the defendants.

Spencer was at times short, evasive and mildly agitated.

The defense kept coming back to the fact that Spencer was accused of two April 2018 homicides – Denson and the Alta Vista drive shooting death of 74-year-old William Meadows.

Another man was charged in the Alta Vista murder based on Spencer’s testimony. Those charges have been dropped and Spencer is facing manslaughter charges.

Here’s an exchange between Spencer and Mullins’ attorney, Stacey Jackson.

Stacey Jackson/Tommie Mullins attorney

“I want you to understand my question. That is not what I asked you. I asked you that by taking the plea deal, you avoided the life sentence. And after your serve 10 years you will be reunited with your kids. Is that correct?

Eric Spencer/Convicted of armed robbery of Branden Denson

“Yes, sir.”

Stacey Jackson/Tommie Mullins attorney

“OK. But the only way that the state will give you the 10 years is you have to agree to testify. Is that right?”

Eric Spencer/Convicted of armed robbery of Branden Denson

“Right.

Stacey Jackson/Tommie Mullins attorney

“They just weren’t going to give it to you. You had to do something for them to get the 10 years. Is that right?

Eric Spencer/Convicted of armed robbery of Branden Denson

“Right.

Stacey Jackson/Tommie Mullins attorney

“OK.”

Spencer has already been sentenced for his role in Denson’s death. He avoided murder charges and received 10 years in prison.

The trial recessed for the weekend with the state still presenting its case. The trial will resume Monday at the Government Center.