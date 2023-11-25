PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) —Following the passing of Rosalynn Carter, the Plains community came together on Saturday to uphold a Christmas tradition in her honor.

As I mourn, I want you to know I’m so glad you’re here to celebrate something about my mother’s perfect life. She was well lived. So when you start smiling, laughing tonight, think about my mom and I’ll be happy. Let there be light.” James “Chip” Carter, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s Son

The community gathered for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and parade in Downtown Plains. Main Street could be seen from a mile away as Christmas lights shined bright along the local businesses. Folks of all ages shared in Christmas ornament making, roasting marshmallows and playing in the snow.

It’s so good to be able to come out and enjoy just the love of seeing everyone, the love that they had for Rosalynn Carter and just seeing the joy in the faces that Plains brings to the community every year.” Kimberly Baker, Americus Resident

Those visiting the historic town rode the SAM Shortline Excursion Train, which had a two hour layover in Plains before returning to the Georgia Veterans State Park in Cordele. The long-standing tradition for locals even brings in spectators from Florida.

While the entire nation is still mourning Rosalynn’s passing, people say it’s nice to gather in her memory, at an event she loved herself.

Actually, I’m very surprised. I figured there would be some kind of morning going on, but that’s the spirit of this community… to keep going, to keep fighting. Chris Rogers, Eastman Resident

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony serves as a sense of community and normalcy ahead of the week to come. The city along with others across the nation will honor Rosalynn Carter with public events next week.