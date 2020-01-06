Plane crash at Cullman Regional Airport; investigation underway

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash that occurred Sunday afternoon at Folsom Field Airport in Cullman.
At this time, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Cullman County EMA, and Vinemont Fire Department are among agencies assisting in the plane crash investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
