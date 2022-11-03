COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Highland community gathered together to support one resident as she added the missing piece to the foundation of her new home — her bible.

First-time home owner, Felicia Edwards, arrived to her lot on the corner of 4th Avenue and 38th Street as neighbors and churchgoers welcomed her with hugs and cheers.

NeighborWorks Columbus, a non-profit organization that provides affordable housing in the community, led this ceremony along with a clergy member from Edwards’ church, Rev. James Gant of Corinth Baptist Church.

It was really important to Edwards to honor her faith and lean on her community throughout her entire journey to find her perfect home. She chose to include this specific bible in her foundation because it was gifted to her from a dear friend. This particular NeighborWorks home is unique in that it needed to be both wheelchair accessible and affordable.

“Finding accessible, handicap and affordable housing was an issue even with public housing because there’s only so many units,” said Edwards. “So I had tried to shelter where I am but they increased the rent.”

Rev. Grant recited a scripture at the start of the ceremony while Edwards held her bible tightly in her hand. He then transitioned to the area designated for the books to be laid into the foundation. Edwards was seen with her right hand raised as she was emotional during the prayer.

Rev. Grant was thrilled to pray over Edwards and her new home. He cited today’s ceremony as a work of God.

“Praise and thanks to God,” said Rev. Grant. “And the understanding that what we ask for, we ask Him. When we pray, we pray with expectation. Simply put, I’m ecstatic!”

When the ceremony came to a close, Edwards sang a gospel song with others that attended, including President and CEO of NeighborWorks, Cathy Williams.

“We feel truly blessed to be here today to be able to see this new beginning for Mrs. Edwards and the completion for Highland homes on fourth,” said Williams.

Edwards decided to carry on the tradition of placing her bible into her home’s foundation, after NeighborWorks assisted another Columbus woman, Patricia Tyson, who did the same in 2020.

When asked how she felt about finally having her dream home, Edwards who describes herself as a “woman of many words” only said two: “It’s amazing!”