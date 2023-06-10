Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying dry today as temperatures warm into the upper 80s and even lower 90s this afternoon. A system, currently tracking through the plains, will bring a few stray storms overnight.

Beginning tomorrow afternoon an unsettled pattern will return to the First Alert forecast. Scattered showers and storms will begin tomorrow afternoon before tapering off overnight.

A cold front Monday will bring another round of storm Monday afternoon. As this front moves through the southeast, we are at a marginal risk for severe weather that afternoon.

Showers and storms will be possible everyday for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will cool slightly back into the mid 80s before rebounding back into the upper 80s.