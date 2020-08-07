Point Drive-In severely damaged in morning storms

Joey Dominick, Eyewitness News

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The large movie screen at the Point Drive-In has been destroyed and multiple trees are down on the property after a strong line of severe thunderstorms moved through the local business Friday morning.

Our Eyewitness News reporter on the scene says there is also some flooding in the area and there are trees down on power lines.

  • Joey Dominick, Eyewitness News
  • Trees down on lines, Joey Dominick, Eyewitness News
  • Destroyed screen at Point Drive-In, Courtesy: Point Drive-In

There are also multiple damage reports in nearby in Montour County.

We are working to get more information on this and other damage reports and will bring you the very latest as we get it on air and on PAHomepage.com.

