COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Home for Good, a United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley agency, completed its annual homeless count this morning. Volunteers surveyed homeless citizens in shelters and camps.

The survey identified 244 homeless residents in Columbus and Phenix City.

That is slightly higher than the 237 residents a year ago in 2021.

The totals for this year break down as follows:

140 men

95 women

9 unknown

Here is what one of the volunteers said about participating in the survey for the first time.

“This is interesting man. Something has to be done. I just never knew all this was like this. Never knew it,” said Point-in-Time count volunteer Jarvin Hamiton.

On News 3 Sunday Morning, reporter Chuck Williams will take us into the shelters and camps. You will meet some of the least fortunate among us.