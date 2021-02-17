 

Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least seven people have been wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia, police said.

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.

Three other people were hit in an arm, ankle and leg, respectively. No information was immediately available on the injuries to two other victims. Their conditions and the severity of their injuries weren’t immediately available.

Police reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody.

The shooting occurred near the SEPTA station on Broad Street, the city’s major north-south thoroughfare, and next to Einstein Medical Center, where all but one of the victims were taken. The seventh victim was taken to Temple University Hospital.

A SEPTA spokesperson said it occurred on the street rather than on SEPTA property, and no transit system employees were injured.

