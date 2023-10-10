OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police need your help locating a 28-year-old man last seen in late September by his family. Reggie Cornelius Stokes, 28, was last seen by family on September 22, 2023. Stokes last posted a photo on his social media on September 23, 2023. Stokes is a black male, approximately 5-foot-11, with short dreadlocks.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Reggie Cornelius Stokes, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their

Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.

(Photo Attached)