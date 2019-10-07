Police arrest man who barged onto American Airlines flight

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A former American Airlines mechanic who prosecutors say may have some links to terrorists is due to enter a plea to charges that he sabotaged an aircraft with 150 people aboard. An arraignment hearing is set Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani in Miami federal court. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MIAMI (AP) – Authorities arrested a man who they say bypassed a gate agent at Miami International Airport and forced his way onto the American Airlines flight to Newark, New Jersey.

The man was a ticketed passenger on the 6:50 a.m. flight on Monday morning. A witness tells WSVN passengers were scared as they waited for security to remove the man from the flight.

American Airlines said in a statement that the passenger ran on the jet bridge, bypassing the gate agent, and was taken off the flight. Passengers were asked to get off the plane and go through the boarding process again. The flight finally departed at 10:17 a.m.

Miami-Dade police arrested the man. His name hasn’t been released. No passengers were injured