Police chase on Manchester Expressway leaves one man dead, another critically injured

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Saturday morning vehicle crash has left one man dead and another man critically injured.

Muscogee County Chief Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms.

The accident happened near the intersection of Manchester Expressway and Veterans Parkway early Saturday morning.

The crash was a result of a police chase following a motorcycle moving at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle crashed into a Mustang leaving it heavily damaged.

The drive of the motorcycle died a result. The driver of the Mustang is in critical condition.

Bryan says he has not been in contact with the next of kin.

Stay with News 3.

The scene has been cleared and the intersection is open.