Police chase on Manchester Expressway leaves one man dead, another critically injured

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Saturday morning vehicle crash has left one man dead and another man critically injured.

Muscogee County Chief Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms.

The accident happened near the intersection of Manchester Expressway and Veterans Parkway early Saturday morning.

The crash was a result of a police chase following a motorcycle moving at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle crashed into a Mustang leaving it heavily damaged.

The drive of the motorcycle died a result. The driver of the Mustang is in critical condition.

Bryan says he has not been in contact with the next of kin.

Stay with News 3.

The scene has been cleared and the intersection is open.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

86° / 71°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 86° 71°

Sunday

94° / 72°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 94° 72°

Monday

93° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 91° 70°

Wednesday

89° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 70°

Thursday

87° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 87° 69°

Friday

85° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories