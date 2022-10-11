AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say the male subject barricaded inside the home is in custody after a three hour hostage/standoff situation.

The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision.

Heavy police presence is along Windway Road and Ogletree Road. Auburn police, Opelika police, Lee County Sheriff and SWAT are on the scene. As a precaution, Ogletree Elementary School has been secured and remains secured.

WRBL is on the scene and will provide more info as soon as we have it.