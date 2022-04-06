GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, a tractor-trailer and five passenger vehicles crashed on the New York State Thruway. State police confirmed that two died as a result.

Eastbound lanes on Interstate 90 were closed for hours in Guilderland while police reconstructed the crash. The multi-vehicle fatal crash took place around mile marker 151.5, between exits 24 and 25 for Albany and Schenectady. The Thruway Authorities asked travelers to avoid the area and plan for extended delays throughout the afternoon.

Troopers confirmed the fatalities and multiple injuries at the scene, but have not released the names of anyone involved. They say they’re still investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was diverted at exit 25 to Schenectady.

