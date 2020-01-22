Police continue search for suspect after Georgetown home invasion

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Police have not yet made any arrests or identified any suspects in a home invasion that left one man seriously hurt.

Georgetown police responded to Bourne Street Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. to an apparent home invasion and assault.

“Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying in the room,” Captain Nelson Brown with Georgetown police explained. “They immediately called EMS and he was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.”

A police report obtained by News13 says the victim was found in a pool of blood in the home.

It continued that the victim was a friend of the person who owned the home, who was not present at the time. The report said the homeowner’s mom was the one who discovered the front door had been forced open, and later that her son’s friend was badly hurt.

There has been word on how the victim is doing now.

Police are focusing their efforts on identifying possible suspects.

“Sifting through and processing evidence to see what’s there to help us identify a suspect,” Captain Brown said. “Going door to door canvassing the neighborhood. Questioning neighbors to see if they heard or saw anything.”

Brown said residents need to be vigilant.

“Secure your property,” he suggested. “Make sure your doors are locked. Alarms are set. If you have cameras. Make sure they’re in good working order. Be aware of your surroundings and pay attention.”