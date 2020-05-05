Police: Darlington man punches officer in the face after calling him the devil

DARLINGTON, SC – A Darlington man has been charged after police say he punched an officer in the face without provocation.

Jarrett Anderson, 33, of Darlington has been charged with assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and disorderly house. Officers on Wednesday were called to a disturbance inside of a home in Darlington, where a victim said they were attached by Anderson for no reason, according to police. Anderson was arrested for “disorderly house.”

Once Anderson was transported to the Darlington County Detention Center, the staff began their pat-down procedure. When his handcuffs were removed, he turned toward the officer and called him the devil, according to the report. He then struck the officer on the face with a closed fist, police said.

He was put inside of a holding cell without further incident.

Anderson is in the detention center on a $50,215 bond.