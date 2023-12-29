VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Troy man is facing two counts of murder and a slew of other charges after police say he killed a 98-year-old Valley man and an 18-year-old girl when he crashed a stolen vehicle while fleeing from police on Thursday.

News 3 has confirmed with multiple sources this is the second time investigators allege the driver, Wesley McKinnon, 20, has killed a person in a crash connected to eluding police.

ALEA released information on Thursday’s crash and is expected to announce murder charges on Friday. Investigators say Aron C. Haynes, 98, from Valley, suffered critical injuries in a head-on collision between the 2005 Nissan Altima (in which he was a passenger) and the 2018 Kia Forte driven by Wesley T. McKinnon, 20, from Troy. Haynes succumbed to his injuries. Regina G. Rutledge, 64, the Altima’s driver, was transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Ga., for medical care. An 18-year-old passenger in the Forte also faced critical injuries and didn’t survive. McKinnon’s passenger is identified by the Coroner’s office as Cadence Brown, 18, of Valley.

Police say McKinnon had stolen the Kia Forte at gunpoint in Union Springs earlier in the week. The police pursuit began in Lee County when a deputy noticed the suspected stolen vehicle on I-85. The Lee County Sheriff says the suspect was considered armed and dangerous. We are told the Lee County Deputy lost sight of the vehicle when it exited at Exit 77 onto Fob James Drive in Valley.

A short time later the suspected stolen Kia Forte was spotted by Valley police. Investigators say McKinnon refused to stop and eventually caused the deadly head-on crash along 64th Boulevard.

According to an article posted in March of 2023 in the Union Springs Herald—McKinnon was out on a $75,000 bond for Attempting to Elude, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Manslaughter in an unrelated incident. News 3 has confirmed with multiple law enforcement sources this is the same McKinnon involved in Thursday’s deadly chase in Valley. WRBL is working to get additional details on the first crash. The Union Springs Herald article also states while McKinnon was out on bond, he and two others were also wanted by the Bullock County Sheriff’s Department and the Union Springs Police Department concerning alleged shootings on March 9, 12, and 14 in Union Springs.

