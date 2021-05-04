 

Police, Fire and EMS on scene of reported Columbus house fire

Reported house fire on Pinola Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and Fire & EMS are on the scene of a reported house fire on Pinola Ave. off Forrest Road.

When News 3 arrived on scene, Columbus Police had the road blocked. A large plume of smoke could be seen rising in the distance. A fire truck’s ladder was extended.

A witness on the scene said no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

WRBL News 3 continues to work the scene. We will bring you updates on air and online as we gather more information.

