Police: Florence homeowners wake up to burglars, try to fight them off

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a home and trying to rob people while they were sleeping.

According to Captain Mike Brandt, with the Florence Police Department, the burglary took place in the early morning hours of January 30 in the 1400 block of Waverly Avenue. Brandt says officers learned the residents of the home were sleeping when they woke up to the sound of people breaking in.

According to Brandt, several suspects attempted to rob the victims, but ran out of the home after one of the victims fought back. Officers found Joel Demetrius Waiters in the area shortly after the incident and detained him.

Investigators identified Waiters as one of the suspects and charged him with burglary in the first degree. Officials are holding Waiters at the Florence County Detention Center.

Police are still looking to identify and find several other suspects for this burglary. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843)-665-3191.