Police: Georgia man suspected of killing 6 in series of shootings

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia man has been arrested and accused of killing four people and possibly two others in a string of shootings.

Newnan police say 38-year-old Nicholas Martez Nelson was charged with four counts of murder. Additional charges are pending.

Police say 39-year-old Warner Mandrel Parks was fatally shot Saturday.

A car at the scene was traced back to Nelson and he was later arrested.

Police connected Nelson to the shooting deaths of three unidentified victims at a motel. Police believe they were killed Friday.

Police also suspect Nelson was involved in the Thursday deaths of 39-year-old Willie Edward Bussie III and 43-year-old Kevin Duane Robbins.

It’s unclear whether Nelson has an attorney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 77° 72°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 80° 69°

Thursday

80° / 59°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 40% 80° 59°

Friday

77° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 77° 57°

Saturday

74° / 58°
Showers
Showers 40% 74° 58°

Sunday

77° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 59°

Monday

70° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 70° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

74°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories