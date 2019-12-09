Police identify 5-year-old boy shot and killed after family dispute

UPDATE 9:35 P.M. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have identified the 5-year-old boy killed after being shot during a family dispute.
5-year-old Tanarius Moore was shot and killed after police say two family members were engaged in an altercation that led to both firing weapons at each other.
Police initially stated that the child was 4 years old but has since updated CBS 42 News with his correct age.
—
4 P.M. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 5-year-old boy. Police say it started after two family members got into an altercation.
Around 2:30 p.m. police responded to a call of a person shot near 33rd Terrace North and F.L. Shuttlesworth Drive in the Collegeville neighborhood. Once officers arrived, they found the 5-year-old child unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, police report.
He was transferred to Children’s Hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead by hospital staff as a result of his injury.
Investigators received information that two family members were engaged in an altercation that led to both firing weapons at each other. The 5-year-old boy received a gunshot wound as a result of the gunfire.
A suspect is in custody, police say.
Investigators are continuing to gather information. Check back for updates.
