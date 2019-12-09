Police identify 5-year-old boy shot and killed after family dispute

News

by: Jordan Highsmith and Tim Reid

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 9:35 P.M. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have identified the 5-year-old boy killed after being shot during a family dispute.

5-year-old Tanarius Moore was shot and killed after police say two family members were engaged in an altercation that led to both firing weapons at each other.

Courtesy/ Tabios Darden, TJ’s football coach

Police initially stated that the child was 4 years old but has since updated CBS 42 News with his correct age.

4 P.M. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 5-year-old boy. Police say it started after two family members got into an altercation.

Around 2:30 p.m. police responded to a call of a person shot near 33rd Terrace North and F.L. Shuttlesworth Drive in the Collegeville neighborhood. Once officers arrived, they found the 5-year-old child unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, police report.

5-year-old boy shot and killed in north Birmingham news conference

Homicide investigation underway after a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Collegeville community in Birmingham. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2PhmNa4

Posted by CBS 42 on Saturday, December 7, 2019

He was transferred to Children’s Hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead by hospital staff as a result of his injury.

Investigators received information that two family members were engaged in an altercation that led to both firing weapons at each other. The 5-year-old boy received a gunshot wound as a result of the gunfire.

A suspect is in custody, police say.

Investigators are continuing to gather information. Check back for updates.

