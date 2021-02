COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)-Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

Muscogee County Coroner Charles Newton tells News 3 the victim was shot and killed at the Suite Bar & Grill on Sydney Simon Blvd early Friday morning. The victim was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m., Newton said.

Stay with News 3 as we work to learn more about this developing story.