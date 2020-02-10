Police investigating rash of weekend vehicle burglaries in downtown Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (OPELIKA) – Opelika police are investigating a rash of weekend car burglaries in the downtown Opelika area.

Police say they received several reporters of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle and Thefts in the downtown area including one at 917 South Railroad Avenue, Niffer’s; and three at 811 South Railroad Avenue, Mafia’s.

The thefts occurred between the evening hours of Saturday, the 8th and the afternoon of Sunday the 9th. If you have any information please call the police.

Meanwhile, investigators are reminding owners to lock their doors and keep valuables out of sight or out of the vehicle altogether.