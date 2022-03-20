AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An incident is under investigation at the Waffle House located at 2167 S College St in Auburn.

Yellow crime scene tape and police units surrounded the restaurant at 4:00 Sunday morning. Witnesses tell News 3 there was a shooting, and you can see bullet holes around the property. That information has not been confirmed at this hour by police.

Early Sunday morning a portion of the Waffle House and its parking lot was taped off with yellow crime scene tape. The tape is gone as of 8:00 Sunday morning.

News 3 is working on getting more information from Auburn police. We did reach out to the Lee County Coroner’s Office, who says he has not been called to the scene.