UPDATE: 13-year-old boy killed in shooting on 32nd Avenue in Columbus

UPDATE 10:01 P.M. 01/17/2020: Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has confirmed a shooting at the 800 block of 32 Avenue is a deadly shooting involving a teenager.

Newton confirms 13-year-old Jamareion Davis died after being shot Friday evening. Davis was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital at 7:59 p.m.

Newton says Davis suffer a gunshot wound to the chest. His body will be sent for autopsy Monday.

ORIGINAL:

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on 32nd Ave.

The shooting happened just before 8:00 p.m. near the 800 block of 32nd Ave.

Right now there is no information about victims or suspects in the shooting.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

