Police locate gun in student’s backpack at Opelika High School

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika High School student is in police custody after a gun was located in the student’s backpack after an altercation Monday, January 10th.

“During a class change at Opelika High School, there was an altercation between two students. After an investigation by OHS Administrators and OPD School Resource Officers, a handgun was found in one student’s backpack. The handgun was not related to the altercation. All OHS students and staff are safe,” said Chief Shane Healey.

The student was transported to the Opelika Police Department for further investigation

If you have any information on the investigation, please contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.