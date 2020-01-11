Police: Man faces felony charge after dog shot, killed near Aynor

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – A man is facing a felony charge after a dog was shot and killed near Aynor, Horry County police say.

Jake Alexander Brew, 33, of Aynor, was arrested on Friday around 11:27 a.m., according to Mikayla Moskov, with Horry County police. Brew has been charged with felony ill treatment of animals.

According to booking records, Brew remains in the center as of 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Jake Alexander Brew (photo courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Around 1 p.m. on January 1, officers responded to Double R Circle in the Aynor area for a dangerous animal report, Moskov says. While on the way, an officer “was flagged down by an individual who stated that their dog had been shot.”

“It was determined that the dangerous animal call and the dog shot report were associated with the same animal,” says Moskov. “The initial responding officer conducted interviews with the owner of the dog, the individual who shot the dog, and the children who were present during the incident. At that time, witness statements suggested that the dog was killed while on another individual’s property, posing a present threat to children.”

The same day around 4 p.m., Horry County police received and email tip, “which suggested that the full and honest details of what had occurred had not been disclosed to the responding officer,” according to Moskov.

The HCPD Environmental Team, which “specializes in animal cases” started a follow-up investigation, Moskov adds. “Information discovered over the course of the follow-up investigation supports a felony charge of ill treatment of animals against the individual who shot the dog.”

Warrants from HCPD allege that Brew tied the dog “to a metal pole and shot the dog in the head two times causing the dog unnecessary pain, suffering and resulting in death.”

According to an incident report from HCPD, a woman told police she let the dog out and it went running towards the location of the alleged incident. This woman also reportedly admitted to police she let the dog run loose around the neighborhood.

Officers then went to the incident location, where they spoke with a man, the report says. He reportedly told police the dog growled at him, showed teeth when he had two young children around, and he felt like the dog was a threat to them, and shot the dog.

