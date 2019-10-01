Police: Monday Macon Road gas station shootings were linked

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Police have released more information about the two gas station shootings that left one dead and one injured on Monday evening.

Police say around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the Petro Gas Station at 6262 Macon Road about a male, later identified as 19-year-old Xavier Tate, who had been shot. A few moments later, the 911 Emergency Communication Center received another call from the Shell Gas Station at 6959 Macon Road about another male, later identified as 21-year-old Justis Bolen, who also suffering gunshot wounds.

Both Tate and Bolen were transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital Emergency Room for treatment where Bolen died of his wounds.

The detectives questioned employees along with the manager Kartikkumar Gajjar at the Petro gas station. Gajjar says he was inside the store when someone came in saying they’ve been shot.

“The customer just left outside of the store, he brought the guy in he had blood coming out of his stomach everywhere and he said he got shot and he said he need some assistance and I just called 911,” Gajjar said.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that both men were together and shot during one incident in the parking lot of the Petro Gas Station.

The Homicide Unit is currently following up on leads to identify suspects in the case but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jason Carden at (706) 225-4395 or by e-mail at jcarden@columbusga.org.