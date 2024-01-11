OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A heavy police presence descended upon Oakwood Apartments in Opelika Thursday morning as an armored truck and unmarked Tahoe SUVs occupied the scene. The front door of one apartment seemed to bear the marks of a forced entry.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey informed WRBL investigators executed two simultaneous search warrants within Oakwood Apartments. The nature of the operation and specific details surrounding the warrants remain undisclosed. We will share more info as soon as we get it.