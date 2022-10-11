AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff with hostages related to a domestic dispute is underway Tuesday, October 11th, with a subject barricaded inside a home in Grove Hill subdivision.

Heavy police presence is along Windway Road and Ogletree Road. Auburn police, Opelika police, Lee County Sheriff and SWAT are on the scene. As a precaution, Ogletree Elementary School has been secured and remains secured. The situation began about 9:30 AM.

WRBL is on the scene and will provide more info as soon as we have it.