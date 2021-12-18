 

Police presence, crime scene tape up on Singer Drive (UPDATE: One dead, another in critical condition)

UPDATE: 12/18/21 (9:09 p.m.)

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms one person died of a gunshot wound and another is in critical condition.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is currently police presence and crime scene tape up on Clark Ave. and Singer Drive.

Police have blocked off a large portion of the road, people are advised to avoid the area.

