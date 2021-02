Columbus Police recovered a missing girl Tuesday afternoon at the Circle K gas station on 2nd Ave and Manchester Expressway.

Police say the girl, who is a minor, was in a car with two males. Police surrounded the vehicle at one of the gas pumps.

Police could be seen searching the car the girl was found in at 1:45 p.m. Authorities have not confirmed any arrests yet.

Police say their investigation still active. Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.