Police recruits and locals clean up LaGrange

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department organized a litter clean up as part of a neighborhood portfolio exercise for its new recruits.

Each recruit is given a different part of the community to evaluate and determine what the major complaints are in terms of, crime and quality of life, according to Sergeant Clayton Bryant.

The exercise is meant to increase awareness and encourage leadership as well as, set a standard of what is expected in new officers joining the force.

Locals joined the officers on Feb. 27, 2021 and have participating in monthly clean ups since 2018 when the campaign, “Leaving LaGrange Better Than We Found It”, was launched.

“It gives the new recruits some direction and some ownership of what will be expected of them throughout the course of their career,” said Bryant.

Everyone gathered for the clean up at Berta Weathersbee Elementary School and continued around Forrest Avenue and fourth Ave.

Community Activist, Isabelle Robertson, says these events set a great example for the kids of the neighborhood and significantly help the environment.

The police recruits are expected to continue participating in these community service events as they continue their careers with the police department.