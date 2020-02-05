Police release exclusive video of 2019 Victory Drive hit-and-run suspect

A 54-year-old Lumpkin man was killed on January 12th, 2019 — the victim of a hit-and-run on Victory Drive near Ticknor Drive.

Columbus police are still looking for the driver who killed LaAntoneus Moses. A year later, Moses’ family is looking for answers.

WRBL News 3 has obtained exclusive video from the police showing the man they suspect killed Moses.

Phil, police have spent a year, hitting one dead end after another. They think this is their best chance to find the man who was there that Saturday night at just after 8.

About three weeks after Moses was killed, police released photos of a sedan they believed was driven by the prime suspect. They now have released video that shows that driver.

They hope this video sparks someone who knows something to come forward with that information.

“We believe he was involved in the hit and run and we need to speak with him,” Cpl Rosalyn Hall says of the man in the video. “I am hoping he will contact me so we can talk about this and I am hoping someone will call me if he doesn’t want to come forward, someone will call me with the information I need so I can give the family some closure.”

Moses’ aunt, Billie Ann Mallory says the family needs that closure.

“It would bring closure to all that we have gone through as a family — and bring peace, just knowing what happened and why it happened,” she said. “It would bring closure to the entire family.”

Moses was stuck in the westbound lane of Victory drive near the Holiday Inn Express. This surveillance video from a parking lot across from the hotel shows a sedan that appears to be a 2002 or 2003 Ford Taurus pull in a park.

The heavy-set man with a potbelly appears to be African-American wearing some kind of badge around his neck. He gets out of the car, surveys the damage on the passenger side.



He then walks on the Victory Drive median, surveys the crash scene. He comes back to his vehicle and drives off just before first responders arrive.

Lt. Lance Deaton says police have no doubt this man was driving the vehicle that killed Moses.

“He knows what he did,” Deaton said.

If you have any information, call Cpl. Hall at 706 225-4040. You can also call 911.