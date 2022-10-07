COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released images of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill road on Thursday.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle or locating the vehicle itself. Police said the truck (pictured below) is a light in color, possibly silver or gold, Toyota Tacoma.

Police responded to the scene of the deadly incident in 4100 block of Steam Mill on Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:07 a.m.

The girl died on scene and the boy was flown to an Atlanta hospital to be treatment. He is listed as being in serious condition.

Anyone with information should contact Corporal Roz Hall at (706) 225-4040 or

911 to speak with an officer.