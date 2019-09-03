Police say Auburn teen charged with Attempted Murder after shooting female who rejected his advances

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 17-year old is facing attempted murder charges as an adult after allegedly shooting a female Auburn High School student after police say she rejected the shooter’s advances.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, Auburn Police arrested Anthony Marquez Buchannon from Auburn on a warrant charging him with attempted murder as an adult.

“The arrest stems from an investigation into a shooting reported to police in the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2019. The victim, a female juvenile, was shot by an acquaintance, later identified as Buchannon after she rejected his unwanted advances,” said Captain Lorenza Dorsey.

Investigators say Buchannon fled the scene after the shooting and the 17-year-old victim was airlifted to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, for treatment.

The victim’s mother tells News 3 her daughter is a senior at Auburn High School and the bullet went through her neck at exited near her spine.

Police say the teen is listed in stable condition.

“Buchannon was arrested by Auburn Police several hours later at a residence in Macon County, Alabama. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Auburn Police Division where he was interviewed. Buchannon was later transported to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $75,000 bond,” said Captain Dorsey.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division. If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or their anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.