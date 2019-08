The city of Columbus rings in the new year with a deadly shooting.

Columbus Police say just before 5 a.m. yesterday, a son shot his father to death at Hannah Heights Apartments on Farr Road.

Police arrested 35-year-old Antonio Evans and charged him with the murder of his father, 51-year-old Alfonzo Walker, Jr.

Officials say the two men had been arguing before the shooting.

Evans is scheduled to be in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.