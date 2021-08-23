Police say May Veterans Parkway murder was a drug deal gone bad

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A judge determined probable cause in the May murder of Cordarious Bonner, and has bound the case over to Superior Court.

Phillip McClinton, 17, is accused of armed robbery and homicide in what police say was a drug deal gone bad that led to the shooting death of Bonner in the 7700 block of Veterans Parkway on May 26.

Police say that McClinton and Bonner knew each other and entered the apartment together to purchase drugs. What followed, according to testimony from Sgt. Thomas Hill, was a shooting in which 15 or more shots were fired.

Police confiscated six guns — three 9 mm handguns and three long guns, a money counting machine, several drugs, and drug paraphernalia were present, police say.

After McClinton and Bonner entered the apartment, a witness who was in the kitchen with a 1-year-old child, told police she heard yelling and fighting. Then shots were fired shortly after.

Hill said that McClinton and Bonner attempted a robbery. He said the robbery did not appear to be premeditated but was a crime of opportunity.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Bonner with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then transported to the hospital shortly after where he was pronounced dead. McClinton arrived at the hospital several hours later in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening bullet wounds.

Police interviewed McClinton at the hospital where he admitted to being at the apartment at the time of the shooting. McClinton’s attorney questioned the fact that his client was interviewed while seeking medical treatment.