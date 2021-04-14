Police say uncle points finger at nephew as triggerman in shooting death of Columbus cab driver

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two suspects in the March shooting death of a Columbus cab driver had Recorder’s Court hearings Tuesday morning, though both waived appearances in front of the judge.

Travis Scott, 41, and his 16-year-old nephew, Javeon Stephens, both entered not guilty pleas and the cases were bound over to Superior Court without bond by Judge Julius Hunter.

Testimony from Columbus Police Detective Sherman Hayes pinpointed Stephens as the gunman in the March 25 death of 50-year-old Paul Lokey. He was found shot when officers were called at 1:32 a.m. to a car crash at South Andrews Circle and 21st Avenue, Hayes told the court.

Police had previously arrested 16-year-old Jarius Roland in the homicide. Police have put the two teens and Scott in the cab at the time of the shooting.

Though Stephens and Roland are juveniles, both are being charged as adults under Georgia law.

Hayes told the court that Scott was hospitalized after the incident and was arrested when he was released from Piedmont Columbus Regional’s campus. Scott was interviewed three times before telling police that Stephens was the shooter, Hayes told the court.

Ralston Jarrett, who is representing Javeon Stephens’ attorney, said the charges were nothing more than accusations.

“I have some serious doubts about how he obtained that,” Jarrett said. “There is supposed to be another suspect who gave up my client. So, we have some questions about that. We will fight it as it comes along. It’s just a classic case of ‘Hey, tell me who it was and I will let you go,’ and they end up arresting all three of them.”