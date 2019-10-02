Police searching for 2 men wanted in connection to Lakebottom auto break-ins

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is searching for two theft suspects.

(Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit)

Officials released images of the two individuals they are looking to identify. The two individuals are wanted on charges of a Stolen Vehicle and Entering Autos.

According to investigators, on Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m. police were dispatched to an apartment complex located at 2510 Cherokee Avenue in the Lakebottom area after reports of a vehicle being stolen and other vehicles being broken into. Investigators say the two men in the photo are responsible for the thefts.

Investigators say these two individuals are also suspects in an unrelated entering auto where they fired shots at the victims as they were standing outside.

If you know the identity of these individuals or any information about them please contact Detective R. Vardman at 706-225-4257, the Burglary and Theft Unit at 706-653-3424. You can also message the Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Facebook page.